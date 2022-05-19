PSDB, MDB and Citizenship chose, this Wednesday (18), senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) as the single name of the third way to contest the October elections.

The parties now need to resolve the dispute with the former governor of São Paulo João Doria, who won the toucan primaries at the end of 2021 and does not give up his candidacy. The executives of the parties have until next Tuesday (24) to choose the consensus name.

+Pressured by the PSDB, Doria tries to buy time and misses the meeting with toucans

The choice was made through a poll of voting intentions commissioned by the parties. According to the Poder 360 website, the leaders identified that Doria’s rejection made it unfeasible and that Tebet, for being less known and for being a woman, weighed in favor in the quantitative surveys carried out.

The MDB representative Baleia Rossi (SP) revealed to Poder 360 that the survey showed that more than 50% of the electorate does not agree with the polarization between Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Lula (PT).

The post Parties choose Simone Tebet as sole candidate of the third way appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Parties #choose #Simone #Tebet #sole #candidate