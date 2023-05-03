Deportes Tolima drew 0-0 this Tuesday with Sao Paulo for the third day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericanaa duel without many emotions that marked the debut of Argentine coach Juan Cruz Real on the bench of the Colombian team.

With this result at the Manuel Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium, the Brazilians consolidate their leadership in the area with seven points, followed by Vinotinto and Oro with four. Tigre, who has not yet played in this round, is third with three points and Academia Puerto Cabello is last without points.

The star of the match was Deportes Tolima goalkeeper Christian Vargas, who saved three clear balls that would have allowed Dorival Junior’s team to take all three points from their visit to Colombia.

The Tricolor Paulista took control of the game in the first half led on the field by Pablo Maia and Alisson. However, Dorival Junior’s team had many difficulties to be deep and barely had the first clearance at minute 27 when striker Luciano went hand in hand with goalkeeper Christian Vargas, who he saved after closing. The play was annulled for offside.

Tolima, meanwhile, had great difficulty crossing the middle of the pitch and the ball barely reached striker Diego Herazo, who looked very lonely against the visiting defense.

For the second half, Real sent midfielders Yeison Guzmán and Juan Pablo Nieto onto the field, who changed the face of the Colombian team and got them into the game. However, the same thing happened to the Ibagué team as to their rival in the first half: they dominated but were not deep, so the game had very few options in the goal.

The clearest was once again for Sao Paulo when Juan recently entered, who went hand-in-hand with Vargas in a play riddled with errors but could not celebrate because the Colombian goalkeeper once again cleared the ball.

On May 23, for the fourth day, the Brazilian club will visit the Academia Puerto Cabello and a day later Tolima will face Tigre in Argentina.

