Mexico.- For today, the front No. 17 It will extend over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, in interaction with a low pressure channel located on the western part of said Gulf, will cause rains and intervals of showers in the northeast, east and southeast of Mexico, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula, with heavy occasional rains in Veracruz, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Likewise, it will prevail cold to very cold environment with banks of fog during the morning and night in the states of Mesa del Norte, Mesa Central and southeast of the Mexican territory, becoming icy over the mountains of Chihuahua and Durango.

For its part, a polar trough over the northwest of the country will cause gusts of wind from 40 to 60 km/h in said region, ceasing to affect the country during the day.

Finally, the warm to hot environment will continue in areas of western, southern and southeastern Mexico.

Rain forecast for today December 19, 2022:

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Veracruz, Tabasco and Chiapas.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, Querétaro and Campeche.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today December 19, 2022:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of today, December 19, 2022:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: Sierras de Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Coahuila, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Puebla and Veracruz.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountains of Baja California Sur, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Mexico City, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

We recommend you read:

Support for street people during the winter season in Jalisco

Governor of Durango together with the President of the Republic, visit the indigenous area of ​​San Francisco de Lajas

Wind forecast for today December 19, 2022:

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, coasts of Sonora and Sinaloa, and the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.