It is not the final judicial victory, but it is an important endorsement of the immigration policy of the conservative government of Rishi Sunak. After five days of deliberation, the High Court of the United Kingdom has declared that the agreement reached at the time with the Rwandan authorities by Boris Johnson and defended by Sunak is legal: the British Ministry of the Interior, the magistrates have concluded, can send asylum seekers to the African country so that their request can be processed – and in many cases, granted. The first chartered plane to implement the controversial solution was stopped on the ground last June by the European Court of Human Rights. The main humanitarian organizations, the Anglican Church and even the then Prince of Wales, Charles of England, described the policy as inhumane and unfair. Downing Street clung to it as one more weapon to try to stop the uncontrolled increase in irregular immigration experienced in recent years.

“The Government complies with the law by putting mechanisms in place to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda, and for their applications to be decided in Rwanda, instead of in the United Kingdom,” Judge Clive Lewis, the magistrate, has read. present the sentence. “The government project (…) has been the subject of considerable public debate. The role of the court, however, is reduced to ensuring that the law is properly understood and enforced, and that the rights guaranteed by our Parliament are respected,” the High Court concludes. The judges have wanted to make a strictly technical decision on a matter that provokes intense and visceral emotion and political debate in the UK.

The court has given the reason, however, to the eight people who appealed in a personal capacity the attempt of the British Department of the Interior to deport them. “The Minister of the Interior [en su momento, Priti Patel] it has not adequately considered the circumstances of the eight individual asylum seekers whose cases we have studied. For this reason, the decision on all of them is reserved, and they will be referred back to the minister [hoy Suella Braverman] to renew that consideration”, say the judges.

“We have always maintained that the policy was legal, and the court has agreed with us,” Minister Braverman reacted to the ruling on Monday. “I am willing to make this collaboration agreement [con Ruanda] work. My purpose is to resume the measure as soon as possible, and defend it against any challenge in court ”, he said.

Some of the immigrant and refugee aid organizations involved in the process have already announced their intention to appeal the decision before the Court of Appeal, and, where appropriate, before the European Court of Human Rights. Despite Brexit, the United Kingdom continues to be a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, and therefore subject to the jurisdiction of the court, despite constant demands by the hard-line and eurosceptic Conservative Party to disassociate itself from the treaty.

“Deeply disappointed by the High Court’s decision on the Rwanda plans. I still believe that they are inhumane, they represent a moral bankruptcy and are also impracticable”, wrote on Twitter the deputy of the Green Party Caroline Lucas, one of the staunchest opponents of the hardening of the immigration policy of the Conservative governments. “The idea of ​​trading and exchanging with other countries our obligations to provide asylum must be abandoned, just as we must reject this disgusting degradation of human rights,” Lucas has defended.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

The deportation policy to Rwanda is “unfair in principle and unrealizable in practice,” said Enver Solomon, chief executive of the UK Refugee Council., “and it will damage the UK’s reputation as a country that values ​​human rights,” he added.

The then British Home Secretary, Priti Patel, traveled on April 14 to the Rwandan capital, Kigali, to sign an agreement that amounted to more than 144 million euros, and was going to allow the British authorities to resend to that country a large part of the immigrants in an irregular situation intercepted each year in the English Channel. They would be above all adult men, who mostly make up what Downing Street calls “economic migrants”: people who, according to this classification, are not really being persecuted for political, religious or any other reason, but rather aspire to greater opportunities. vital. “We will not stop the arrival of immigrants through the English Channel with a single measure, but this important policy [las deportaciones a Ruanda] it will save lives, it will help to break the business of criminal organizations and it will prevent abuses of the right of asylum from taking place”, Patel wrote on Twitter, to celebrate the decision of the High Court and vindicate his own time at the Ministry of the Interior.

outsourcing

The British Government shielded itself from previous decisions in the international arena, such as that of the EU, which agreed with Athens on a series of reception centers for immigrants on several Greek islands. Or that of the Government of Denmark, which has already approved in Parliament the decision to send newcomers to third countries (the option of Rwanda is also on the table). In fact, the Brussels authorities share the same reasoning as the British Executive: sending people to third countries would be a deterrent for criminal organizations that enrich themselves from human trafficking and would discourage travel in many cases. The EU has also studied the option of Rwanda, in the same way that it has already reached “outsourcing” agreements with Turkey, Libya or Niger.

Sunak, overwhelmed by an issue that, together with the current economic crisis, puts his new government on the ropes, announced last week, in an appearance before the House of Commons, a tightening of his immigration policies. During 2022, more than 40,000 people crossed the waters of the English Channel to reach British territory, compared to 8,000 who tried in 2020 or just over 600 in 2018. Although these are low figures compared to the managed by the EU countries on the continent, the situation has become a permanent weapon of war for the hard-wing and Eurosceptic conservatives. The prime minister promised more resources and tougher laws in order to stop many of the asylum applications. And he announced his intention to go ahead with the deportations from Rwanda, despite the fact that, to date, none have occurred. The decision of the High Court grants the tories a partial victory, but the problem they face is far from being resolved.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.