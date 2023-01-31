Mexico.- This day, the front No. 28 it will persist over the northeast of the national territory and will interact with a low pressure channel that will extend into the western Gulf of Mexico, both systems will cause occasional heavy rains in Coahuila, as well as rains with intervals of showers and fog banks in northeastern Mexico.

In turn, the fifth winter storm, will be located over Sonora and associated with the entry of moisture generated by the subtropical jet stream, will produce very heavy rains in Chihuahua and Durango; heavy rains in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa, as well as rains and showers in the northwest and north of Mexico.

Also, the conditions for the fall of sleet or snow will continue in high areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa (northeast) and Coahuila (north). Likewise, a very cold to cold environment will remain over the northwest and north of the Mexican Republic, as well as icy in the mountains of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango; the front No. 29 it will enter the dissipation stage over the northwest of the country, in the afternoon.

On the other hand, a second low pressure channel in the southeast of the country and the entry of moisture from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico will cause isolated rains in the southeast of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula. Finally, an anticyclonic circulation in the middle levels of the atmosphere will maintain a stable and hot environment over western, central and southern Mexico.

Rain forecast for today January 31, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Chihuahua and Durango.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa and Coahuila.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Baja California, Sonora, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Probability of snowfall or sleet: Sierras de Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango and Sinaloa (northeast).

Increase in the levels of rivers and streams, landslides and flooding in low-lying areas in the northern portion of Baja California.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for today January 31, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca (coast) and Chiapas (south).

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Morelos, Puebla, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for today January 31, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Zacatecas and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.

Wind forecast for today January 31, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h: Gulf of California, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Tabasco and Oaxaca.