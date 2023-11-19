Today.. the end of the stage of registering electoral bodies for the “Sharjah Consultant”

Sharjah (WAM)

The Supreme Committee for the Elections of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah announced the end of the registration phase for members of electoral bodies, starting today, November 20, which was available for 29 days.

The electoral body registration phase began last October 23 through 9 accredited election centers in the emirate’s municipalities, or electronic registration using the digital ID “UAE PASS” via the elections website WWW.ECCS.SHJ.AE or the Sharjah digital platform WWW.DS.SHARJAH. AE.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary-General of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah and Chairman of the Election Management Committee, confirmed the continuation of work in full swing to proceed with the implementation of all stages of the electoral process according to the highest standards and transparency in accordance with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. .

Al Jarwan called on all citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah to respond to the call of national duty and to continue interacting and participating in the electoral process to select half of the members of the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah with responsibility and honesty, leading to achieving an integrated electoral cycle for the Advisory Council of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The registration mechanism for the elections, whether direct or electronic, stipulated that the voter be a citizen of the Emirate of Sharjah and not less than 21 years old – that is, the voter’s date of birth must be December 5, 2002, and registration must be according to the family registration number linked to the town number in the administrative region to which the voter belongs within. The nine electoral bodies are: Sharjah City, Al Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Bataeh, Mleiha and Al Hamriyah.

The voter’s registration is approved, whether electronically or in person, if the town number matches the electoral district in which he was registered, followed by a text message notification that his registration has been accepted.

The electronic registration process was distinguished by its ease through the website designated for elections or the Sharjah Digital Platform website by entering the digital identity system “UAE PASS” through the website so that the system verifies that the voter fulfills the conditions, followed by displaying the voter’s data according to his identity, registration number and administrative region to allow it to be reviewed for acceptance. Confirm and then approve or reject the registration.