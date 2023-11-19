Election results must be announced at 10pm; National Electoral Chamber estimates 76% voter turnout by 6pm

The voting booths for the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential election closed this Sunday (19.Nov.2023) at 6pm. Now, the counting of votes will begin by the CNE (National Electoral Chamber of Argentina). The CNE estimates that participation was 76% of voters in the election until 6pm. The new president’s result should be announced around 10pm. Sergio Massa (Unión por la Pátria) and Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) are competing for the position.