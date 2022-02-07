Because there is a lot to see on television every day, you can read the viewing tips for today here every morning. These are the recommendations for Monday 7 February.











Beijing Live: Short Track Speed ​​Skating, 500m (Women)

NPO 1 – 12 noon It is not only D-Day for Ireen Wüst, who will defend her title in the 1,500 meters around half past nine, the short trackers also have to believe it. In addition to the finals of the men’s 1,000 meters, possibly with Itzhak de Laat, Sjinkie Knegt and/or Jens van ‘t Wout, the eyes are mainly focused on the women’s 500 meters. Because does Suzanne Schulting manage to win the medal? Follow everything about the Olympic Games via ad.nl/sport.

Suzanne Schulting during a training session in Beijing. © ANP



Per Second Hand



NPO 2 – 7.50 pm It is, next to 2 for 12, arguably TV’s most constant game show. Because since October 1967 hardly anything has changed in the format. Presenter Berend Boudewijn was exchanged in 1989 for Kees Driehuis, who was relieved again in 2017 by Erik Dijkstra, but that’s about it. The latter returns with season sixty! See also Omicron variant and symptoms, Fauci: "Booster Pfizer and Moderna, data ok"

Backlight



NPO 2 – 8.26 pm Although we think we are in the middle of life and always in contact with the rest of the world, we now live in a completely digital culture. We meet our partner through an algorithm and buy our clothes, shoes, books and groceries online. Today we are even able to live without even setting foot outside the door. Nice everything within reach. But do we want to live in this metaverse?

Help my husband is a handyman!



RTL 4 – 8.30 pm Unboundedly in love, Alfiya exchanges her flat in the metropolis of Moscow for a handyman’s house in the East Groningen town of Winschoten. Alfiya is now used to the Russian winters, but she has been cooking in the pantry for two years now, wearing her winter coat. Henk is not very impressed by his wife’s whining and is not at all interested in John Williams’ interference. See also A company defrauds dozens of victims with a fake housing project in “Europe”

Death in Paradise



BBC First – 9:05 PM Neville (Ralf Little) and his team are stunned when a paratrooper falls dead from the sky. Especially if it turns out that the victim has already been killed in the air. The investigation soon leads Neville into the world of social media.

An image from Death in Paradise. © BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon



2Doc Short: Four Friends on a Flat Earth



NPO 2 – 10.18 pm Four friends, who have known each other since they can remember, are in complete agreement: globe or not, the earth is flat. The group travels to Calais to convince the rest of the world that they are right with the help of a laser.

