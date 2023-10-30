Today on TV | New episodes of The Gilded Age series begin

The second season of the drama series set in New York at the end of the 19th century will include, among other things, seeking a foothold in social circles, problems with trade unions and courtship.

To Nevovka but after the death of her father, a naïve young woman Marian Brook gets a nasty surprise: a measly 30 dollars is promised as an inheritance.

The year is 1882 in New York.

Marian has to move to New York to an apartment building on the edge of Central Park, near her relatives. The magnificent castle next door is home to an upstart family who have become rich with their railway company.

Old and new money meet when Marian gets to know her neighbors and tries to understand upper-class life. We will see you in the role of Marian Meryl Streep’s the youngest daughter Louisa Jacobsonfor which The Gilded Age is the first series role of his career.

This is how the first season of the epic drama series began. In the second season, there will at least be a foothold in the club circles, problems with trade unions and courtship.

There will also be many new characters in the series. In the opening season, the focus was more on the nobles, but in the new season, the staff of the rich will also be featured more.

The series is scripted by a British Julian Felloweswhich is also known as the award-winning Downton Abbey -as the creator of a family drama.

She plays a gentle and understanding aunt Single lifeknown as Miranda from the series Cynthia Nixon. He tells Vogue that he prepared for the role by reading 19th century literature, such as Edith Wharton and Henry James.

The actors and creators of the series also received support from history experts. The name of the drama The Gilded Age loosely translated means the golden age. It refers to the period when the United States industrialized.

It started after the end of the country’s civil war in the 1870s and ended at the turn of the century.

The development of technology brought about the creation of new wealth, but as the economy changed, some people also lost all their possessions.

This caused contradictions and clashes among the people, which are also described in the series.

The Gilded Age, Season 2, HBO Max.