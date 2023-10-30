On the shores of the Mar Menor, the José Antonio Pérez municipal field in San Pedro del Pinatar will be the setting where the first phase of the Spanish under-14 and under-16 football championships will be held at the beginning of next month, double competition for autonomies that will be organized by the Football Federation of the Region of Murcia (FFRM) on behalf of La Española (RFEF).

These two National Championships will be held from November 3 to 5 and will bring together on the Murcian coast the children’s and cadet teams from the Valencian Community, Ceuta and Murcia, included in group F. The competitive activity will start on Friday the 3rd with the double duel between Murcia and Ceuta, at ten in the morning for the U-14s and at twelve noon for the U-16s.

On Saturday the 4th, clashes between Valencians and Ceuta residents will take place with the same schedules. On Sunday the 5th the tournament will close with Murcia-Valencia at ten for the children’s game and at twelve for the cadets. Both Antonio Martínez, youth coach, and Nacho Ayala, in the cadet team, are the coaches chosen by the FFRM to lead both teams this season.

For its part, in terms of the women’s category, the rivals of the Spanish Championships of territorial teams in the under-15 and under-17 categories are also known. The championship, which will be held from December 14 to 17, will be held at the Pedro Sancho Stadium in Zaragoza. This venue has also been determined by draw between the different candidate federations. The Murcia Region under-15 teams, coached by Enrique Rica, and under-17 teams, coached by Enrique Salido, have been placed in group “D”, in which they will have as rivals the Aragonese team and the Galician team. .