Today, July 9, 2024, the late Gianluca Vialli he would have celebrated his 60th birthday. A milestone that unfortunately he was unable to celebrate, because a terrible disease took him away a year and a half ago. Today, however, many are sending him messages of congratulations, demonstrating that he will never be forgotten. One of the most touching was that of Roberto Mancini, his teammate at Sampdoria and leader, together with him, of the national team that won Europe in 2021.

The January 5, 2023 time has stopped for lovers of Italian football and sports. Gianluca Vialli, former footballer of Sampdoria, Juventus and the Italian national team, that day he’s gone forever after a long and exhausting fight against an illness that finally defeated him, pancreatic cancer.

Today, about a year and a half later, the late champion would have celebrated his 60th birthday. A very important milestone that he was unable to celebrate. However, the many who had the pleasure and honor of sharing a piece of life or career with Luca did so for him and in his memory.

Credit: sampdoria – Instagram

The memory of the could not be missed Sampdoriawhere he played from 1984 to 1992, winning three Italian Cups, one Italian Super Cup, the historic 1991 championship and losing the Champions Cup final. But above all where he formed, together with Roberto Mancini, the still legendary duo of the “Goal Twins”. The Blucerchiati, accompanying a photo of Luca, wrote: “Happy birthday Luca, a kiss up there, higher than the clouds”.

The most touching message, although composed of just a few words, was the one published by Roberto Manciniformer teammate but above all lifelong friend. The former coach of the Italian national team posted a photo that is destined to remain forever in history. The one taken immediately after the victory of the 2021 European Championship. That tearful embrace between the two with the deepest meaning. “Happy Birthday Luca”writes Mancini, probably in tears like that day.