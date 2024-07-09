The Framework Agreement, signed at Palazzo Piacentini between the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and Research on the Energy System (RSE), in the presence of the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy with responsibility for Space and Aerospace Policies, Adolfo Urso, focuses on the development of advanced technologies for mapping renewable energy sources and dynamic monitoring of energy infrastructures. The joint activities envisaged by the agreement will focus on monitoring energy installations and identifying new areas considered ideal for the creation of renewable energy generation plants (hydroelectric, solar, biomass, geothermal).

The agreement between ASI and RSE aims to explore new frontiers in the use of technologies to improve the efficiency of renewable resources and optimize the management of energy infrastructures. In particular, Earth observation from space will provide valuable data for monitoring the Earth’s albedo and solar and infrared radiation, essential for planning and implementing sustainable energy strategies.

“This agreement fits perfectly into the new Space policy that the Meloni government has been implementing since the beginning of the legislature. – Minister Adolfo Urso underlined -. In fact, we have allocated significant resources to the European Space Agency, as well as to the Italian Space Agency, allocating a total of 7.3 billion euros for space programs until 2026. The framework law on Space, which is now being considered by Parliament, places Italy at the forefront in Europe in new space realities and will allow companies in our country to best seize the development opportunities that exist in the Space Economy. This agreement signed today between ASI and RSE is particularly important because it aims to pursue common objectives in the space and aerospace field, with particular attention to latest-generation energy applications, the development of alternative solutions for climate change mitigation and resource monitoring. Earth observation from space thus becomes an indispensable tool for developing a sustainable policy and making our businesses more competitive, also in reference to scientific-technological cooperation projects with North African countries, in full harmony with the Mattei Plan.

“Today’s signature represents a further confirmation of the role of space activities as an element of development and growth in different sectors of society and the economy.”, remembers the president of ASI, Teodoro Valente. “It is increasingly strategic to use Earth observation data to develop services useful for monitoring resources, implementing service plans for the management and identification of suitable sites for the use and exploitation of raw materials. With our partner RSE we will work together not only for better control of network distribution, but we will also leverage our expertise for cooperation that takes into account activities that are attentive to the theme of climate change and the optimization of water resources. Of no less importance is the topic of renewable energy: space, and Italy with its national champions, in the use of alternative energy has given a strong push to the development of high-performance solar cells, which can also be used on land. The complex of this important and new collaboration is a work that also has an international perspective with a careful eye towards the countries of the Mediterranean shore of Africa and the African continent. A continent to which we look carefully for an integrated development with our Europe. The identification of solutions capable of minimizing the consumption of the necessary water resources for intelligent agriculture systems requires technologies that, through satellite monitoring data, allow the development of ad hoc solutions and manageable in real time. This is a central objective of the Mattei Plan which looks in particular at space as a common factor of growth and equal cooperation, fully included in the scope of the sustainable development objectives of the United Nations Agenda 2030”.

“The collaboration with ASI represents a significant step towards the integration of space technologies into the energy solutions of the future. By combining our mutual skills and know-how, we will be able to develop innovative solutions to address the energy and environmental challenges of our time, developing and implementing innovative projects for the transition of the country, which will also contribute to the mitigation of climate change. Our common goal is to create synergies that lead to a more sustainable and technologically advanced future”, declared Franco Cotana, CEO of RSE.