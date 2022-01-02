The first week of 2022 is mainly marked by the birth of well-known figures who left us a few years ago. One of them is the Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco. On January 5th, his birth turns 90 years old. Eco passed away in 2016 and, at the time, the EBC Portal made a list of 15 of his famous phrases.

On the 8th, the birth of David Bowie turns 75 years old. Author of hits like heroes and Ziggy Stardust, he also died in 2016, aged 69, from cancer. At the time, the EBC Portal also made a special with some of his main phrases and songs. Bowie has always been known for his versatility and genius, and he was often thought to be ahead of his time. The singer, three days before his death, left his last work: the album blackstar, their 25th album.

David Bowie was also known for his characters. Among them are Aladdin Sane, from the 1973 album, and the alien Ziggy Stardust, from the 1972 album. Marked by several phases, the Brit influenced several bands and several artists who came after him. Bowie knew, like few others, how to use instruments and his beautiful voice in favor of music. Hence, he is remembered as one of the greatest artists of all time. In 2018, the program moment three, gives National FM Radio, paid tribute to him. Listen:

The 8th is also marked by the 80th anniversary of the birth of the English physicist Stephen Hawking. Died in 2018, Hawking had his biography featured on the show Universe in season.

On January 6th, Catholics celebrate Epiphany. The three Magi are figures that, according to Christian tradition, presented Jesus Christ soon after his birth. It is believed that they left the East in search of the king of the Jews and, with that, followed a star that guided them to Bethlehem. .

In Brazil, the party starts at the end of December with the visit of the houses by Folia de Reis. The party features music, dancing, typical food from each region, theatrical presentations and colorful costumes. This celebration is traditional in São Paulo, Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Goiás. History Today made a summary about the Festa dos Três Reis Magos:

Reader’s Day, celebrated annually on January 7, was instituted in 1928, in honor of the creation of the traditional Ceará newspaper The people, who will be 94 years old this year, 2022. The Bahian poet Democrito Rocha was responsible for founding the newspaper, which exists to this day.

Book lovers can find in the collection of Brazil Communication Company (EBC), a series of programs on literature, such as the Lyrics track, gives TV Brazil, it’s the Conversation with the Author, gives Radio MEC. In addition to immersing the reader in different universes, it is important to remember that reading benefits human health. THE Reporter Brazil, TV Brasil, brought projects that try to rescue the reading habit. Check out:

On January 8th, the National Day of the Photographer and Photography is celebrated. This date was established because it is believed that, on this same day, but in 1840, the first photographic camera arrived in Brazil. Today, photography is present everywhere, from television to cell phones. Not only that: they also help in several areas of knowledge, which go beyond photojournalism and cinema.

Photography is done by the hands of professionals. who, in addition to knowing how to operate a camera well, have a vision that goes beyond the trivial. This helps in capturing historical moments that would often not be remembered if not for the image. To learn more about photography and the photographer’s craft, watch episodes of the show soul hunters, which aired on TV Brazil. Watch the first show of the series:

Check out the weekly list of Today is the day with dates, historical facts and holidays:

January 2-8, 2022 3 Bar Luiz Foundation (135 years old) – one of the oldest and most traditional bars in uninterrupted operation in Brazil 4 5 Birth of Italian writer and philosopher Umberto Eco (90 years old) 6 Program launch a million melodies, at National Radio (79 years old) Kings’ Day 7 Reader’s Day Freedom of Worship Day 8 Birth of English singer, songwriter and producer David Bowie (75 years old) – for years he was at the forefront of pop and rock. received the nickname of Rock Chameleon for changes in musical style and for embodying thematic characters in some of their albums. Among his successes stand out Space Oddity, Life on Mars, heroes and Ziggy Stardust Birth of English physicist Stephen Hawking (80 years old) Birth of the Rio Carnival artist Rosa Magalhães (75 years old) National Photographer and Photography Day Radio soap opera launch right to be born, at National Radio (71 years old)

