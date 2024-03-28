The news of the sudden passing of Marco Petrini it hurt so many people. Everyone knew DoctorPet, the fantastic veterinarian who took care of animals with love, the one who had no other priorities in life other than helping and saving all his furry friends.

Marco Petrini was hit by one illness, which arrived suddenly and turned his life upside down and that of all those who loved him. During the funeral, DoctorPet's sister read a moving letter and, at the request of the many people who had the opportunity to listen to it, published it on social media. Words they did smile the entire web.

Today I am here to tell you a story. And even if I'm afraid of giving in to emotions, I owe this story to someone who, without a doubt, is looking at me amused at this moment. My little brother and I were a year apart. He was the eldest. This means that I have never known a time when he wasn't there. I mean, I've never been an only child. I owe him my scar on my forehead, he owes me my little faith in the female gender. Every time I broke something in the house and mum asked us who did it, I answered with satisfaction: “Macco did it”. He, still and plump, looked at me with a puzzled face, without saying anything. From this you can deduce two things: my being a bitch and his noble soul.

Martina he talked about the relationship he had with his brother, he remembered his childhood and school days. She talked about the beautiful job, the fun memories that will always have a place in her heart and about that illness that suddenly turned their lives upside down.

Marco was the eldest, only one year apart. Martina met him at birth and there was never a moment when he was not present in his life.

The school years arrived, always together, I remember the conversations with the parents. The teacher told all the children the same things but when Marco's turn came, with bright eyes, she exclaimed with satisfaction: “he has a divergent intelligence”. I believe that that was one of the rare times in which the school system, embodied by that teacher, had hit the mark. Yes, he had divergent intelligence. Marco was the type of person who listened in class and then learned more about the professors, in short, the ones everyone hates because with minimal effort they manage to achieve maximum results, a bit like those who eat without gaining weight. But this wasn't enough for Marco, a drawing, a theme or even a scientific notion became something to be reworked in a completely personal way, seasoned with sarcasm, irony and pleasant cynicism. There was no form of banality in him. Maybe that's why I love him so much.

He had always been good at school, always attentive in class so as to know even more than the teachers. A bright future, love for animals and then illness. Martina was keen to underline that Marco, despite the heartbreaking diagnosis, he hadn't changed. He also managed to joke about his health conditions. He tried to keep everything confidential, because he was afraid that his professionalism could be called into question and for no reason in the world would he give up helping his animal friends.

They say that illnesses transform people but Marco didn't, he hadn't changed, he was joking about that too. When he received his sentence he decided that only very few would know. After all, he was a professional, he wanted to continue treating his little patients, he didn't want his abilities, his clarity or his professionalism to be questioned. My brother didn't want to be called a hero or warrior for the mere fact of being forced to fight against a disease that he hadn't wanted or deserved, he was a veterinary doctor, the best and most passionate, he was Doctor Pet. For his job he was ready to give up weekends, parties and travel. I couldn't understand how a person could sacrifice what is ultimately our most precious asset, time, for a job. My mother always told me that for him that was happiness. Marco had found what most people tormentedly search for all their lives, their vocation. That thing you are destined to do, the one you succeed at easily, the one that gives you happiness and a sense of deep fulfillment. I mean, how many of you can say you really found it? I do not. And if you think that the meaning of life is love, well… my brother had found that too

He gave up everything for his work, for weekends of rest, for holidays, for fun, for time. Work was his happiness. Now Martina can understand it. The words of DoctorPet's sister have filled the hearts of anyone who has already been lucky enough to read them.

Marco wasn't able to do many things, I'll take care of that. He will live in me, I will take that trip to Japan that we decided to take together and I will realize that little big plan that he had for me. Giulia, unfortunately for obvious reasons I cannot marry you, but I hope that we will continue to take care of each other, for Marco and with Marco. If you think about it, real stars always leave earlier, grown-ups don't have to bear the weight of old age. So good night little brother, stay close to me, you'll see that we'll have fun.

Read also: Entire community mourning Marco's untimely death.