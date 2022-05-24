“Acapulco shore 9″ LIVE, the most unbridled reality show in Latin America, continues to be talked about and today, starting at 10 pm (Peruvian time), it presents a new edition on the MTV Latin America signal, where party, fun and discord are the best ingredients of this production.

Find out everything that happened about this competition, such as the schedules, the transmission channels, the list of participants, for the special coverage of The Republic Shows.

What happened in the previous chapter in “Acapulco Shore 9″?

In the previous episode, the participants of “Acapulco shore” decided to take a walk on the beach, where they got on the ATVs and the water banana. Then, at sunset, the party was set up and the girls Mane and Nacha wore outfits that left nothing to the imagination to meet Jawy and Jey in Mane’s room, where they were seduced and the four of them spent the night together.

Who are the members?

Meet the extroverted participants of the reality show. They live together on an island in this ninth season:

Karime Pindter

Jose Rodriguez

Nati Pelaez

santiago santana

isa castro

Alba Zepeda

jackie ramirez

Jaylin Castellanos

Carlos Pantoja

Fernando Moreno

the chili

Beni Falcon.

What is “Acapulco Shore season 9” about?

“Acapulco Shore” is a television production that follows the coexistence of 12 boys and girls in a house in the middle of a paradisiacal island in Colombia. The reality show, which is worked on by MTV, shows the romances and conflicts that take place in the famous residence.

Fer revealed his sexual orientation in “Acapulco shore”. Photo: MTV.

”Acapulco Shore 9×19″: schedule

Chapter 19 of “Acapulco Shore” is broadcast LIVE starting at 10:00 pm (Peru time). Check the schedule according to the country where you are:

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 p.m.

Colombia: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 p.m.

What channel broadcasts “Acapulco Shore season 9 episode 19″?

mtv is the channel in charge of the transmission of “Acapulco Shore”. Also, in order not to miss any chapter of this season, we recommend you follow it through MTVPlay. In the same way, to enjoy reality from any device you can watch it through the streaming service of Paramount+.

“Acapulco Shore” is in its ninth season. Photo: Acapulco shore/Instagram.

How to watch MTV LIVE?

In case you are in Peru, you can tune in MTV LIVE to see “Acapulco Shore” season 9 2022 through the following channels:

DirecTV: channel 264 (SD/HD) and channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 602 (SD), channel 387 (SD), channel 769 (HD), and channel 907 (HD)

Clear TV: channel 80 (SD) and channel 559 (HD).

How to watch Paramount+ LIVE?

If you want to watch the reality show through Paramount+, you must have a subscription plan. This will allow you to have access to all the contents of the estreaming service. Likewise, in Peru the monthly cost is 14.90 soles.

“Acapulco show” is broadcast starting at 10:00 pm in Peru on the MTV signal. Photo: Instagram @acapulcoshore

Where to see “Acapulco Shore season 9”, chapter 19, complete?

The Republic Shows offers complete coverage of chapter 17 of “Acapulco Shore” in its LIVE AND DIRECT broadcast, where you can see minute by minute with all the incidents of the program.