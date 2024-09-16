Now the creator of Undertale and Deltarune, Toby Fox confirmed that he has “personally completed everything I could actively do” for the next two chapters of his RPG Deltarune, and from now on the “main focus” will be on Chapter 5.

Since chapter 2 of Deltarunes was released in September 2021, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the chapters 3 and 4 which will be published in one go.

Fox’s words on Deltarune

In the latest Undertale/Deltarune newsletter, Fox reiterates that the “main content of chapter 3 was completed some time ago“, but its Japanese translation is now in the midst of a testing phase to ensure the text displays correctly. This phase is expected to be completed by early October, with the hope of starting “professional testing of the PC version in mid-October.”

Furthermore, the PC version of Chapter 4 is “essentially complete.” There are still a few bugs to iron out and the Japanese localization to complete, but a “first draft” of the translation is underway. “I expect this first pass to be finished by the time the next newsletter is sent out,” Fox writes. “After that, more fixes and then review (as is happening with Chapter 3) will come.”

Fox says that other people have played Chapter 4 and “everyone loved it.” He adds, “Looking at it now, it feels really complete!” Of course, things won’t end there: “The main focus for us will be Chapter 5, and everyone who isn’t busy fixing bugs, porting to consoles, or localizing is already working on that.”

“As for the development of chapters 3 and 4, I have personally completed everything I could actively do. Now I can only wait for localization and testing,” Fox continues. “To get to this point and then have to wait… it feels like being tied to a chair with delicious food just out of reach. But they exist! Chapters 3 and 4 are real! Now it’s just a matter of time!”

Fox has not yet confirmed the release date of the next couple of chapters, but hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer.

Back in May, he said that Deltarune Chapter 3 & 4 was still a ways off, but now it finally looks like things are about to get better.