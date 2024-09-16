“Unfortunately Pancreatic cancer is more difficult to treatmore resistant to chemotherapy and responds worse to treatments”. This is how Massimo Di Maio, president-elect of Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology), commented to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of Esmo 2024 on the interview with Verissimo in which the 70-year-old actress Eleonora Giorgi recounted her fight against the disease that has been going on for over ten months: “I’m fighting with all my strength. Everything will be fine, but if it doesn’t go well, I’ll say goodbye to everyone…”.

“Pancreatic cancer is one of the pathologies that has made the least progress in oncology in recent years, unlike other tumors, even with metastases, in which we have also seen progress in terms of quality of life. There are standard treatments – assures the oncologist – and it is right that those who are eligible for these treatments do so with the hope of having a benefit. There are various chemotherapy regimens with proven efficacy, however modest.“.

The patient “can undergo multiple lines of therapy. The goals are disease control and improvement of symptoms and quality of life.. Objectives that we oncologists are not always able to achieve but we must have faith in therapy and research” he concludes