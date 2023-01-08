I have already said other times that there is a war against women because, as he said Lazaro Cardenas at the end of his government, “They greatly hinder the revolution because of the lies and religious prejudices that they teach children, and they must be removed from the home because they will be more useful in productive work.”

But Cárdenas was just a rebound a simple more or less recent instrument of a very powerful structure that started 2000 years ago, as he said Emilio Portes Gil in a masonic banquet of solstice of summerwhat is the call “permanent revolution” of international judaism worldwide and that is exercised in infinite ways to weaken peoples until they are subjected to complete domination, in such a way that “God’s Chosen People” to rule the world.

The list of hisfeats” is inexhaustible and they keep inventing tremendous newsUnfortunately for humanity. This includes world wars, civil wars, attacks on traditions and the uprooting of the identity of peoples and nationalities, seizure of political systems, combat against the Catholic religion and the Church, liberalism at all costs, before the workers and peasants and now women and the poor in general.

But it is very curious that such “liberations” damage and harm always to those who claim to benefit, because the bottom of the matter is always revolutionary, to the detriment of the whole society. In this maelstrom of capital nonsense, its most harmful promoters are the politiciansauthentic traitors that distort Y adulterate mission and legal and moral functions legitimate assigned to the authority and power they exercise from the public charges and the huge management structure that we sustain at such great cost.

Unfortunately, some women collaborate in this painful situation who have been dragged by the cursed “gender ideology” and lend themselves, for example, to being part of “the legislature of gender parity” and now there is one who aspires to be president of Mexico. It is possible that women can improve everything, but not in the current conditions of the environment, whose characteristics they degrade Y debase.

In the way to benefit them, and that society is rewarded with their excellent qualities and virtues, the need to guarantee the radical elimination of the so-called “feminism”, of gender ideology and all the stupidities related to the issue sexualhow so distorted, absurd Y anti–natural the degenerates have been spreading puppetry of globalism and of the permanent revolution.

It is essential to return women to their traditional throneHim so that they spread their light again, illuminating humanity in their natural functions for which God created and endowed them physically and spiritually and intellectually. It is a crime against humanity and against the country to push them into the dangers and indignities that distance them from themselves and from their sublime and vindicating destiny.

#rescue #women