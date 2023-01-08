To know. It was with great sadness that the death of Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, who was “a humble worker in the Lord’s vineyard”as he was named. Pope Francis He praised his delivery of service to the Lord and his People. When he resigned, he said it was because he was unable to serve the Church due to his age and lack of strength. He showed great humility and strength. Before being elected Pope, he served as a bishop in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. He was a close collaborator of Saint John Paul II and a great theologian. He always committed to defending the truth, because God is the truth. That is why he warned of the “dictatorship of relativism”which did not please everyone.

Pope Francis highlighted his legacy: “With shock we remember his person, so noble, so gentle. We thank God for having donated it to the Church and to the world; gratitude to him, for all the good he did, and above all for his testimony of faith and prayer. Only God knows the value and strength of his intercession, of his sacrifices offered for the good of the Church.

To think. Some attribute their conversion to him. Angel Heredia claims that Benedict XVI it marked his life. “She made him awaken the search for reasons to her faith, discover that Faith can be reasoned, value the old and the new.” Luz Bojacá recounted: “It was vital in my conversion process when I understood that only the love of God could bring together so many young people and this noble Pope in the midst of the storm.”

An impactful testimony was from Sohrab Ahmari, Shia Muslim. In The New York Times, Ahmari recalled that the speech that Benedict XVI gave in the University of Regensburg, provoked violence among Muslims, but it helped him to understand better. be admitted to the Catholic Church he owes it to Benedict.

To live. The secretary of Benedict XVI, the archbishop Georg Gänsweindeclared that the last words were pronounced in Italian: “Signore, I love you!” (Lord, I love you). We can say that he died as he lived: loving the Lord. She now enjoys her love to the full. A lesson for us to try to live loving the Lord and telling him so.