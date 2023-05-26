Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of Hello Kitty, the famous pop culture kitten, and run with excitement in the theme race annual which will take place soon in the Mexico City. Here we give you all the details!

Very soon, the streets of CDMX will be filled with red and white thanks to the fans of this adorable kitten in the Hello Kitty and Friends Fun Run 2023. The event will take place in Walk of the Reformation during the next month of August.

Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or a devoted Hello Kitty fan, this is a mix-and-match opportunity you can’t pass up. We tell you everything you need to know to sign up.

Details of the Hello Kitty and Friends Fun Run 2023 CDMX

The first thing you should know is that the Hello Kitty race in Mexico City will take place on Sunday August 6, 2023with start times at 7:00 and 8:00 hours.

There will be three distances available: 5 and 10 kilometer racesas well as a walk 3 kilometers. Each of these options will be divided into female and male categories.

Costs and registration

For those interested in the 3 kilometer walkthe registration fee will be $400 in pre-sale and $450 during kit delivery.

As for the 5 and 10 kilometer racesthe cost will be $550 and $600respectively, if they are carried out on the day the kits are delivered.

If you want to take advantage of the pre-sale price, be sure to make your register on the Fhinix Sports page before August 4 at 4:00 p.m.. Keep in mind that the maximum number of participants in the three distances is 10 thousand peopleso we recommend you secure your place as soon as possible.

Awards and honours

In this race, all participants will receive a finisher medal upon completion of your course.

In addition, they will be awarded special prizes for the first three places in the female and male categories of the 5 and 10 kilometer races who will receive, in addition to the finalist medal, a commemorative medal in recognition of your achievement.

additional experiences

During the day of the event, there will be a recovery area, hydration points and cloakroom service for participants. However, the most exciting thing will be meeting Hello Kitty and her friends at the finish line, who will be available to take pictures and share special moments. Event details: