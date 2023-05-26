General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army, made statements on Thursday regarding the current crisis in Ukraine.

General Miley declared that Russia would not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, adding that it was also unlikely that Russian forces would be defeated anytime soon.

His remarks confirm expectations of a prolongation of the crisis in the absence of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at the present time.

“Russia will not win militarily,” Miley told reporters at the Pentagon. His remarks came at the conclusion of a virtual meeting with dozens of countries supporting Ukraine.

Milley explained that Russia’s basic strategic goals “cannot be achieved militarily, they will not be achieved.”

And the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Army added that, at the same time, Ukraine’s restoration of control of its entire territory would be unlikely “in the near term.”

“At some point, the two sides will negotiate a settlement or reach a military outcome,” he stressed.

The United States led the pressure for international support for Ukraine, quickly forming a coalition to support Kiev after the crisis began in February 2022 and coordinating aid from dozens of countries.

In total, Ukraine’s backers have provided about $65 billion in military aid, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

The White House announced, last week, that Washington would agree to provide Ukraine with advanced “F-16” aircraft and dropped its opposition to that.