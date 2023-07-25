I told him how great it was. I told her the thousand wonders that I lived next to her. But she nothing: «You cannot establish this type of relationship. She is taking away from you the possibility of living a full life ». Unnerved, I assured him that Benito was coming back. That everything would return to normal and I would be, as before, a functional young man. I used to be gregarious, unlike my mosquito friend, a culicid diptera that apparently no longer needed anyone. (1)

«Look, to sign you off I need you to focus. Isn’t it repulsive to be talking about this?». I argued, measuring her breathing, that what she called creepy could even be attractive if we opened her mind a little bit. (2)

And they were incredibly happy times. Especially after the fourth day. Before, when I knew nothing and out of sheer ignorance, I hated that mosquito that plagued me all the time. But once I started to investigate, every day was an adventure. I knew everything about him. I named it. We share everything and I have never experienced such exciting days. (3)

“Tell me again how this…relationship ended.” This psychologist knew how to hurt me. I don’t remember well, I lied. She every day she had the windows open. And one of them just left. In the middle of the morning. I was left with a flowerpot in my hand, which I dropped several minutes later, when I knew that he would not return. What had happened to make him no longer love me? (4)

Neither this woman nor my mother understand what is happening to me. They are not ready. In the end it’s like any breakup, although it’s not just any: it’s mine. And the memory of her fading round outline appears in my mind whenever, valerian willing, I try to sleep. (5)

After a sentence he said I couldn’t continue that pantomime: “it says here that male mosquitoes only live ten days, with luck.” What will she know? The walk in the sun was very painful. She kept thinking that, if he were there, he would at least have given me a little bit of shade. That little dot would have contained all the joy in the world. (6)

Five years have already passed. I don’t know if I’m back to normal, or I’m just a great actor. Sometimes I surprise myself having forgotten him. Benito the mosquito caused an embargo, two traffic accidents and a fine for disobedience. He’s about to see his final trick is to show up, reveal himself, and break this weak and needy heart again. (7)