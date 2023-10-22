Horror films have many followers around the world, who take advantage of the arrival of Halloween to be able to spend many hours in front of the television enjoying your favorite films of the genre. And although there are currently many titles that have become the public’s favorites, it is the old films that set the trend and won all the applause, since they were highly valued by the public. criticism.

In this note we will give you a list of the 7 best horror movies, which is based on the opinions and ratings by experts on pages such as Rotten Tomatoes and IMDbleading pages in the compilation of reviews worldwide.

What are the 7 best horror movies according to critics?

7. ‘The Exorcist’ (‘The Exorcist’ – 1973)

IMDb: 8.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

This film is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty and is inspired by a real exorcism that occurred in Washington in 1949. Regan, a twelve-year-old girl, is a victim of paranormal phenomena. Her mother, terrified, after subjecting her daughter to multiple medical tests that offer no results, goes to a priest with psychiatry studies. He is convinced that the girl is the victim of diabolical possession. Therefore, with the help of another priest, he decides to perform an exorcism.

6. ‘The Shining’ – 1980

IMDb: 8.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King, which shows us Jack Torrance, a man who moves with his family to an isolated hotel that he must take care of, hoping to get out of the creative block of his writing. While Jack cannot escape the blockade, his son’s psychic visions increase. This film stars Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

5. ‘The Thing’ (‘The Thing’ – 1982)

IMDb: 8.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

“At a remote Antarctic experiment station, a team of American research scientists watch a Norwegian helicopter shoot a sled dog at their base camp. When they take in the dog, it brutally attacks both the humans and the canines in the camp, and they discover that the beast, of unknown origin, can assume the form of its victims,” says the FilmAffinity synopsis.

4. ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (‘The Silence of the Lambs’ – 1991)

IMDb: 8.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

After a series of crimes where the victims were missing part of their skin, an FBI agent begins her private career to find the murderer. To solve the case, the agent in charge must meet with Dr. Hannibal Lecter. This film is based on the novel by Thomas Harris, written in 1988, and stars Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins.

3. ‘Psycho’ (‘Psycho’ – 1960)

IMDb: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Robert Bloch, the story is set in a gloomy roadside motel owned by Norman Bates. Next to the motel there is a house, as unwelcoming as the building, where Mr. Bates resides with his mother. A young woman named Marion Crane arrives at the scene, who is finally murdered when she was in the shower. ‘Psycho’ was directed by British director Alfred Hitchcock.

2. ‘Alien: the eighth passenger’ (‘Alien’ – 1979)

IMDb: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

“Back on Earth, the cargo ship Nostromo interrupts its journey and awakens its seven crew members. The central computer, MOTHER, has detected the mysterious transmission of an unknown life form, coming from a nearby apparently uninhabited planet. The ship then heads to the strange planet to investigate the origin of the communication,” indicates the FilmAffinity synopsis.

1. ‘M, the vampire of Düsseldorf’ (‘M’ – 1931)

IMDb: 8.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 100%

The German film directed by Fritz Lang tells the story of a murderer of girls, who has the entire city of Berlin in fear. The police are desperately searching for him, which is why they arrest anyone even remotely suspicious. Given this, the underworld bosses, who are furious about the raids they are suffering because of the murderer, decide to look for him themselves.