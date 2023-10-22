Fico: the head of Slovakia Caputova is deliberately delaying the appointment of a new government

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova is deliberately delaying the appointment of a new government. This opinion was expressed by the Prime Minister of the Republic Robert Fico, reports RIA News.

He noted that the Slovak leader is deliberately postponing making a decision on this issue, despite the fact that elections have already been held in the country. “The President found another reason to delay time – the candidacy of Rudolf Gulyak from the SNS party for the post of Minister of Environment,” Fico said.

The politician recalled that Chaputova refuses to appoint a government while the post of minister is offered to Gulyak. He emphasized that such a condition contradicts the norms of the country’s constitution. According to Fico, the head of state does not care about the interests of the country, since she does not plan to be re-elected to her post.