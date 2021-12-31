Tlc, Tiscali-Linkem Retail merger: it will be the fifth operator in the fixed market

Tiscali and Linkem approved the merger agreement and the merger plan by incorporation of Linkem Retail, a company wholly owned by Linkem, into Tiscali. “The merger”, reports a note, “is part of a more complex and articulated operation aimed at integrating the Tiscali Group and the retail branch of the Linkem Group into a single corporate and commercial entity in order to develop synergies , consolidate and strengthen the market position.

At the conclusion of the transaction, Tiscali, with Linkem as controlling shareholder, will be the fifth operator in the fixed market and first in the segment of ultrabroadband access in Fwa + Ftth technologies – the most innovative and promising – with an overall market share equal to to 19.4% (Agcom data source), strategically positioned to make the most of the potential of FTTH and 5G FWA technologies “.

As a result of the merger, Linkem will become the owner of a stake equal to 62% of the share capital of Tiscali, while Amsicora Srl will hold a stake of approximately 3.7% (of which approximately 2.67% held directly and the the remaining 1.03% loaned to Nice & Green Sa) and Renato Soru a share of approximately 2.09%. In addition to the legal conditions, the transaction is conditional on the fulfillment, by 31 July 2022, of a series of conditions precedent, such as, by way of example, the obtaining of the relative authorizations, including any antitrust and Golden Power green light. .

“Tiscali, after having contributed in a fundamental way to the diffusion of internet services in our country, in the last two years has redefined its business and created the conditions to position itself well in the offer of Cloud services and thus contribute to the challenge of transition. which in the next few years will see the PA and the entire Italian economy involved.

The integration with Linkem Retail constitutes an important step for the further development of services dedicated both to families, with particular attention to those in areas of digital divide, and to businesses and the PA. Together we double our company size, but above all we will have the opportunity to carry out our common growth project with greater strength. With this integration and with the new and important shareholders, Tiscali can definitely look confidently to the future with renewed growth prospects “, declared Renato Soru, CEO of Tiscali.

“Linkem and Tiscali represent two important entrepreneurial realities that have focused from the beginning on innovation, on the centrality of the customer and on the specialization of their organization. The integration operation that sees us as protagonists is based on the sharing of these values and unique assets in the Italian telecommunications panorama, which will allow us to make the most of all the opportunities linked to the development of 5G services and the digital transformation of companies and public administrations.

In fact, in addition to serving families with an integrated offer of fixed and mobile services and thanks to the migration to 5G technology, we aim to develop advanced services dedicated to public administrations and citizens of Smart Cities in line with the objectives of the NRP “, he affirmed Davide Rota, president and CEO of Linkem