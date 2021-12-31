In Yekaterinburg, the transport prosecutor’s office organized a mobile reception at Koltsovo airport for passengers who could not fly to Antalya, Turkey. This was reported on Friday, December 31, by the press service of the department in Telegram.

It is noted that the corresponding decision was made on behalf of the Ural transport prosecutor.

By now, citizens have been waiting for departure for more than a day.

The day before, there was a delay in flight ZF-9695 on the Yekaterinburg-Antalya route of Azur Air. There were 243 passengers registered for the flight, including 55 children. The reason for the delay was the decision of the airline. According to the online scoreboard, the departure was once again postponed, presumably the plane could leave at 11:30 Moscow time.

The passenger of the flight, Elena, in turn, assured that during the waiting period for the plane, they did not explain anything to people, they did not even offer water. According to her, the airline cannot provide a serviceable aircraft, while two aircraft arrived malfunctioning.

At the same time, in early December, Yekaterinburg residents were stuck at the Hurghada airport for seven hours without food or water. The Royal Flight, which was scheduled for 12:20 pm on December 4, did not take place.