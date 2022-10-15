Conference of young entrepreneurs in Capri, Labriola calls for an industrial policy for telecommunications

The sector of telecommunications an industrial policy needs to be decided, “in Italy and in Europe”. To reiterate this is the CEO of Tim, Pietro Labriolain front of the audience of Young Entrepreneurs of Confindustria in Capri.

“There is a specific situation of telecommunications in Europe. The industrial policy choices made, differently by the US, South America and Asian countries, were to maximize the price reduction for consumers and to transfer value from incumbents, the former public concessionaires, to other operators: 30 years later there are no operators in Europe who manage to have an adequate level of profitability “, he highlighted Labriola.

Among the points of attention raised by the CEO of Tim the strong investments necessary for the construction of new generation networks “in a context in which, compared to public utilities that have a defined return on capital model, telecommunications do not have it”.

“The specificity of telecommunications is that we are the only infrastructure sector in which competition on infrastructure has been liberalized: when you go to see public utilities, it’s not like that”, he added. Labriola.

It would be useful for the sector to arrive at a new pricing model. “Holland is the first country in which the regulator has defined the prices at which fiber is sold at wholesale level in the next 8 years: when I have an investment that has a return of 10-15 years, I cannot have the price definition. for two years “, he stressed again.

“We are also discussing this set of factors with other operators at EU level. We have to decide what the industrial policy is for European and Italian telecommunications”, concluded the number one of Tim.

