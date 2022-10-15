





The candidate for the São Paulo government Fernando Haddad (PT) said on the night of this Friday, 14th, that, if elected, he will expropriate unproductive lands in the state, as determined by law. The former mayor stated that his policy will be to promote agrarian reform in São Paulo, when necessary, so that the countryside fulfills its social function and so that the price of food falls.

“If we comply with the law, it will be good for everyone. We cannot consider the hypothesis of invasion of productive lands, on the one hand; and, on the other hand, we cannot accept that the land does not fulfill its social function. The law is very clear: if the land fulfills its social function, it must be preserved by the government and I will enforce the law. If the land does not fulfill a social function, it does not need to be invaded. Just let the governor know that he is going to expropriate for the purposes of agrarian reform for the land to produce,” he explained.

According to Haddad, using the land correctly is necessary to produce more food and lower prices. “Today, food is very expensive in the supermarket because the production of food per inhabitants is decreasing in Brazil”, he added.

When commenting on the absence of his opponent in the debate – Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) was absent from the previously scheduled event -, PT criticized the former minister’s decision to reduce the toll price on Via Dutra only on the Rio section. Haddad stated that he will work to ensure that the tolls on the highways that cross the state have the same value along their entire length.

“He (Tarcísio) was focused on the interests of cariocas and not the interests of all those who use Dutra,” he said, also emphasizing that the Republican candidate is carioca and moved to São Paulo only to run in the election.

Fernando Haddad is interviewed by a pool of press vehicles at the SBT studios, replacing the debate that had been scheduled for the date. The event is also promoted by Estadão, Eldorado RadioCNN, LookTerra and Radio Nova Brasil.

In the economic area, the PT defended his proposal to increase the São Paulo minimum wage by 20%, reaching R$ 1,580 as early as January 2023. He stated that it is necessary to change the current scenario, where only companies earn. Among its goals in the financial field is also the reduction of ICMS that is levied on products of the basic food basket.

“Whoever has more income pays, proportionally, less tax in Brazil, Who has less income pays, proportionally, more tax in Brazil. It’s because? Because taxes are heavily levied on consumption and little on wealth. The poor end up being the one who supports the public budget. Anyone with the least commitment to social justice has to reverse this logic. It makes no sense for the poorest to pay ICMS on the basic food basket. So we have to reduce the consumption tax to begin with. This is how we will correct our country’s tax injustices”, he defended.







