“At the bottom there is room” returned recharged with its tenth season full of laughter, drama and surprises. In this sense, chapter 159 gave fans something to talk about because it revealed an important secret of Tito. No one had imagined that the beloved character had used contact lenses for all this time.

The revelation also caught the Gonzales by surprise, as they couldn’t shake their shocked looks. “Why did your eyes change color?” they questioned and he explained that they were always blue and not brown. However, they did not understand why someone would want to hide it.

Why did Titus hide the secret from his eyes?

“I didn’t want to be discriminated against,” explained Tito, who always wanted to feel part of the family and believed that his blue eyes would be an obstacle. After this, he apologized to everyone for not having told them the truth.

To his joy, the Gonzales did not take it badly and ‘Charito’ was the first to calm him down: “You have nothing to be ashamed of. The fact that you have blue eyes will not make us love you less, much less discriminate against you.” “You’re still the same vulgar and classless as always,” said ‘Teresita’.

“Al fondo hay sitio”, the successful Peruvian series, can be seen on América Televisión from Monday to Friday from 8:40 p.m. February.