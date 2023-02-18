Ice hockey | HIFK crushed Jukurit under the leadership of Pakarinen and Koivistoinen

Golden helmet Koivistoinen played 400 regular season games, one hundred assists and one hundred goals in Mikkeli.

Jukurit–HIFK 2–7

Helsinki Measured in points, IFK played a perfect weekend in the hockey league. IFK, which defeated SaiPa at home on Friday, defeated Mikkeli Jukurit 7–2 on Saturday in a away match.

IFK’s power men had scored two goals and assisted one Iiro Pakarinen and Eetu Koivistoinen.

Buttock primer Kristian Vesalainen with Juha Jääskän the 0–2 hit shot into the front upper corner and scored IFK’s third and fifth goals himself from Jääskä’s pre-work.

First, Jääskä shaved off the puck From Oliver Larsen and then hung up Linus Nässen’s the opening. Pakarinen shot a 1-3 goal keeper Markus Ruusun through the save and sunk the 2-5 hit into the back top corner.

Koivistoinen, who played his 400th regular season game, on the other hand, released Christian Kåsastulin to score the first league goal of his career. The assist point was the 100th of his career.

His league career golden helmet for the hundredth hit Koivistoinen scored into an empty net and beautified the final numbers with his handsome shot, so his statistics show 101+100=201 after 400 regular season matches.

IFK’s opening goal was scored by Otto Paajanenwho got Leevi Teissalan reached the opening through a couple of bounces and sunk the puck into the back corner.

Jukurie, who went into Saturday on a five-match winning streak, had hits by Markus Oden with an accurate shot and Michal Kovařčík too with a placement from the back post.

The news is updated.