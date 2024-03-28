The piece of the wooden door that saved Rose in the movie 'Titanic' has reached a very high price in a recent auction. This piece of wood, which has sparked debates and theories among fans for years, sold for more than $700,000. Likewise, this was not the only thing that was auctioned at the auction houseHeritage Auctions.

The scene in which Rose clings to this piece of door while Jack remains in the freezing water is one of the most remembered in film history. Now, this object becomes a coveted collector's item for fans and collectors of film memorabilia.

How much has the 'Titanic' door been auctioned for?

The door that later served as an improvised raft for Rose in 'Titanic' was auctioned for the impressive sum of $718,750. The sale was made at a prop and costume auction hosted by Planet Hollywood, a restaurant and resort chain known for its collection of Hollywood memorabilia.

In which scene from 'Titanic' is the door used?

The door is the protagonist of one of the most iconic scenes of 'Titanic'. After the ocean liner sinks, Rose floats in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, clinging to this piece of wood. Meanwhile, Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, is left in the freezing water, eventually leading to his tragic end. This scene has been the subject of multiple debates about whether both characters could have survived together at the door.

What other objects were auctioned?

In addition to the door piece, the auction included other props and costumes from iconic films. Although this makeshift 'Titanic' float garnered the most attention and fetched the highest price, Pieces from 'Star Wars', 'Indiana Jones' and other film classics were also auctioned. In addition, it was detailed that many of these objects come from famous feature films from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

When was the movie 'Titanic' released?

'Titanic', directed by James Cameron, was released in 1997 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The film was not only a box office success, but also won 11 Oscars, including best picture. The love story between Jack and Rose, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, along with the stunning reenactment of the Titanic disaster, captivated audiences around the world and left an indelible mark on cinema history.

Why can't the remains of the Titanic be removed?

He Titanic remains in the depths of the sea, since It is too fragile to be brought to the surface. Corrosion caused by acidic salt water, the harsh environment, and an iron-eating bacteria have deteriorated the ship's hull.as revealed by National Geographic.

James Cameron's film 'Titanic' was released in 1997. Photo: Muvi capture

