He crashes and knocks over a pipe and spills muriatic acid on the road to Los Altosthe morning of this Thursday, March 28, confirmed the State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit Jalisco (UEPCBJ).

The accident occurred at kilometer 82 of the highway. Jalisco Civil Protection personnel came to contain and clean the muriatic acid leak.

Besides, The rescue of a trapped person was carried out which was handed over to the Valle de Guadalupe Red Cross, without specifying which vehicle she was traveling in.

He mishap occurred in the direction of Tepatitlán to Jalostotitlán . It is worth mentioning that both directions of the A los Altos highway are closed for another accident.

In the road to Los Altosat kilometer 83 heading towards Tepatitlán, a truck engine fire occurred.