The footage is accompanied by commentary from lead system designer Join Balint Marczin and technical art director Florian Jonas, who talk about the game’s highlights and the many new features players can expect compared to the previous game from 2006, while footage from the demo available at Gamescom last month plays on screen.

Early Access will begin in a few months

For those who don’t know, Titan Quest 2 is a action RPG with isometric view set in a world based on Greek mythology. In the game we play as a warrior who has the task of facing and defeating Nemesis, the Goddess of Vengeance who is corrupting the Threads of Fate. Players will be able to customize their hero at will and combine two different masteries to create a unique hybrid class. There is also the possibility of playing online multiplayer with other users, to explore the world full of surprises, challenges and pitfalls that characterizes the game.

The game will be available in Early Access this coming winter on PC and is also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Just a few days ago we published our preview of Titan Quest 2.