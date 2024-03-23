TOUR THROUGH THE UNITED STATES ON PUBLIC TV@TV_Publica will broadcast the Friendlies of #Argentina 🇦🇷 on his tour of the United States Friday 3/22 21:00 🆚🇸🇻 El Salvador

Tuesday 3/26 23:50 🆚🇨🇷 Costa Rica 🎙️ @GustavoKuffner – @MiguelOsovi – @SofiMMartinez pic.twitter.com/bdZ8vAgPSg — Sports Tribune (@TribunaDeporOK) March 18, 2024

Costa Rica faced Honduras on March 23 and previously just played against El Salvador, the first rival of the Argentine team, and was able to beat them 2 to 0, in a match played on February 2.

These are two rivals of little hierarchy and less power than Ivory Coast and Nigeriathe first opponents that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) had achieved, but which were canceled for different reasons.