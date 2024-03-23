The Argentine world champion team, coached by Lionel Scaloni and led by Lionel Messi, although without his presence due to injury, faced The Savior at Lincoln Financial Field in the city of Philadelphia, in the first of this series of two friendlies towards the mid-year Copa América, valid for the FIFA date in March. The result was…
The goals were scored by…
Now, the “Albiceleste” team will close its tour of the United States with another friendly. Against what rival, what day and time and in what scenario? We go over everything.
On Tuesday, March 26 at 11:50 p.m. (Argentine time) they will do so against Costa Rica at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
Costa Rica faced Honduras on March 23 and previously just played against El Salvador, the first rival of the Argentine team, and was able to beat them 2 to 0, in a match played on February 2.
These are two rivals of little hierarchy and less power than Ivory Coast and Nigeriathe first opponents that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) had achieved, but which were canceled for different reasons.
