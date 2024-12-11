Specialists of Hospital Clinic Barcelona They will answer live, this Wednesday, December 11 at 4 p.m., the doubts raised about the prudent use of antibiotics.

The broadcast, accessible through the YouTube channel of the hospital, will have the participation of Dr. Alex Soriano, head of the Infectious Diseases Service, and Dr. Verónica Rico, specialist in the same area.

In this talk, experts will address key issues for the responsible use of antibiotics, such as their function, their correct administration and the risks of bacterial resistance caused by inappropriate use.