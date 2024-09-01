Another dramatic turn of events in the final race of the 2024 Formula 3 championship: after Luke Browning’s mistake that excluded the British driver from the title fight during the first laps, the decisive episode took place on the final lap. Until the last corner, Minì was mathematically champion, at least until Fornaroli’s spectacular attack on Mansell for third place, which was decisive for the Piacenza driver’s success.

In this way, Minì suffered the low blow of the championship that he had almost won, but a few hours after the checkered flag another bitterness arrived: that of the disqualification. Following the technical checks carried out by Pirelli, the FIA ​​officially announced the exclusion of the Sicilian driver from the final classification. The reason can be traced back to pressure of all tires was lower than the minimum values imposed by the Milanese company. In this way, Fornaroli obtained 2nd place behind his teammate Sami Meguetounif and ahead of Christian Mansell. Despite the disqualification, Minì still remains 2nd in the general classification, but 23 points behind Fornaroli.

Race Direction also inflicted other penalties after the checkered flag. Among these, curiously, once again to Luke Browning. Already considered responsible for the collision with Joseph Loake, the British driver had been penalized by 5 seconds, with a further 10 added after the race. In this way, from the 13th final place he finished in twentieth official position, remaining 3rd in the general classification. Ten seconds also to Max Esterson, in this case for the contact with Noel Leon, as well as to Noah Stromsted, 23rd following the collision with Tommy Smith. Here is the new final classification.