After studying and practising and probably weeks of frustration, you finally have your driver’s license, congratulations! Becoming a driver is a huge milestone, but there’s still a lot you’ll need to learn along the way.

Here are a few tips you’ll need to know for shopping for your first car, paying for your vehicle expenses and taking the best possible care of your car.

Shop Around For Insurance

Insurance is a necessity for any car owner. While this can be a major expense, it’s not something you’ll want to skip out on, and in many places, it’s illegal to drive without auto insurance.

However, you really can find cheap car insurance if you do your research. Compare quotes from different insurers and make sure you’re aware of what coverage is offered by each one.

Prioritise Safety

Your (and others’) safety on the road should be your top priority, especially as a new and inexperienced driver. There are a few different ways you can prioritise safety.

First of all, purchasing a vehicle with good safety ratings is a great start and can genuinely make the biggest difference. However, practising safe driving is a responsibility that’s entirely in your hands. This includes avoiding distractions, never drinking and driving, knowing the rules of the road, etc.

Write Up a Budget

Another tip is for managing your vehicle expenses, and the best thing you can do is write up a budget before you buy your first car.

Plan for as much as possible. Doing some research might enlighten you on a few expenses you might have overlooked. Planning your budget in advance will help you to ensure you can easily pay for the car you purchase, insurance, fuel, and everything that comes along with it.

Routine Maintenance is Crucial

Remember to keep up with your routine maintenance. Servicing your car on an annual basis is not only crucial for keeping the vehicle in good nick, but will save you money in the long run since you’ll be less likely to see major damage needing repairs.

Plan this into your budget and try to save a little each month so it doesn’t feel like one massive expense every year.

Keep Your Car Clean

This seems obvious, but it’s important to take care of the way your car looks too. Not only is this important for aesthetic reasons (and making sure your girlfriend doesn’t think you’re a slob), but it can increase the lifespan of your car’s paint and interior too.

Learn How to Drive Efficiently

Finally, you need to learn how to drive efficiently, which is a little different from driving ‘well’. If you’ve passed your driving test, you’re probably a good enough driver, but driving efficiently is what makes all the difference.

Driving efficiently involves smooth driving, accelerating only when necessary, changing gears at the perfect moment, etc, and contributes to how efficiently your engine uses fuel.

Long story short – efficient driving will save you gas money, so you better start practising.