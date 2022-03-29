In recent weeks there have been numerous rumors about Playstation Plus Neo and new free games PlayStation Plus from April 2022. However, another has been circulating in the last few hours leakwhich would anticipate the free titles of the subscription.

According to the French site Dealabs, from 5 April to 3 May 2022 at 11:00they will be available well three new free PlayStation Plus games.

The first title is Hood: Outlaws & Legendsmultiplayer action developed by Sumo Newcastle, available for PS5 and PS4. In the game, rebels and bandits from all over the kingdom, crushed by a tyrannical government, fight to carve out a place among the Legends. Through a third person view, the player takes control of an outlaw who must infiltrate a fortress and compete against a rival team to steal the hidden treasure. Players will be able to form a team of four and carry out the heist, divided into three phases.

The second free game on PS Plus will be Slay the Spire for PS4, merging a card game and a roguelike in which to build your own deck and defeat scary creatures. The final goal will be the one described in the title, that is defeat the Spire.

The latest title will be a game dedicated to the most famous sponge in the animated world, that is SpongeBob. The free play on the Plus will be SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated for PlayStation 4. 2020 platform title based on the animated series, and remake of SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom released in 2003. In the work, the player will play the role of SpongeBob, Patrick and Sandy to thwart the evil plan of Planktonwho will try to conquer Bikini Bottom with an army of crazy robots.

Therefore, the leak reveals some really interesting games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers. Nevertheless, it should be remembered that at the moment these are mere rumors and therefore we will have to wait for an official announcement from Sony. We remind you that another leak may have revealed the costs of PlayStation Plus Neo.