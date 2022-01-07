In 2021, the Euro NCAP examined both the active and passive safety of 33 new cars. All those tests have been poured into detailed reports, with the points collected leading to a star rating. And when you put all those points next to each other, you can also indicate the safest cars of the past year. These are the winners of 2021, divided into the six somewhat strange categories that the Euro NCAP uses.

Occupant Adult: 85%

Occupant Child: 81%

Pedestrians: 70%

Safety systems: 71%

Occupant Adult: 86%

Occupant Child: 84%

Pedestrians: 78%

Safety systems: 81%

Occupant Adult: 91%

Occupant Child: 91%

Pedestrians: 70%

Safety systems: 95%

Occupant Adult: 94%

Occupant Child: 89%

Pedestrians: 71%

Safety systems: 82%

Occupant Adult: 96%

Occupant Child: 91%

Pedestrians: 76%

Safety systems: 80%

Occupant Adult: 96%

Occupant Child: 91%

Pedestrians: 76%

Safety systems: 80%

Nissan Qashqai the best of all

If we calculate the averages of all cars, the Nissan Qashqai comes out on top with an average of 86.75%. Of course you have to take that with a grain of salt, because these are still synthetic tests. Moreover, it is not possible to compare with cars from previous years, because the Euro NCAP scores are constantly evolving. The top 5 according to the average percentages is as follows: