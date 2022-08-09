The Federal Environment Agency comes to similar conclusions. It evaluated existing studies and summarized the results in one at the end of 2020 report together. Accordingly, online trading emits less CO2, which is mainly due to the energy consumption of the shops. However, the Federal Environment Agency also evaluated studies from 2003, where the German electricity mix increasingly came from fossil sources. If shops use more renewable electricity, emissions fall. In addition, the authors did not take into account returns, which often end up in the garbage and mean further emissions.

So there are two climate-friendly ways to shop. Either you walk or you ride your bike to a shop. Or you order on the Internet, but you should be sure that you don’t want to send anything back. The Federal Environment Agency also notes that trade and transport only account for one to ten percent of a product’s emissions. Three quarters are created while the product is being made. So it’s not just a question of where, but rather what we buy.