Mexico, the world’s largest exporter of beer, must stop producing the drink in the north of the country as the region faces severe water shortages, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday, August 8.

The drought-stricken north of the country cannot support beer production. Residents of Monterrey, the country’s industrial heartland, home to beer makers like the Netherlands’ Heineken, have been suffering from water shortages for months. López Obrador said the government will support companies that want to produce beer in the south or southeast of Mexico.

“It doesn’t mean we won’t make beer anymore, it means we won’t make beer in the north, that’s over. If they want to continue to produce beer by increasing production, then all support will be given to producers in the south or southeast, ”quotes Bloomberg Mexican President.

Along with Heineken, Mexican beer giant Grupo Modelo has production facilities in the north of the country. At the end of July, Heineken offered to give up 20% of its water rights in Monterrey and donate water to the city while it copes with the crisis.

According to Lopez Obrador, beer companies will not be given permission to build factories and factories in areas where there is no or little water. That’s what the state is for, he said.

According to the Beer Institute, which works with the US Department of Commerce, imported beer makes up about 18% of all beverage consumed in the US. Mexico provided 76% of all US beer imports last year, according to the agency.

