Tini will return to Spain in 2023 with an extensive tour of nine concerts that will include a stop at the Murcia bullring on July 13. The ‘tour’ will also stop at A Coruña, Barcelona, ​​Córdoba, Cádiz, Fuengirola, Valencia, Gran Canaria and Roquetas de Mar. Tickets will go on sale next Friday, December 23 through Ticketmaster and Bitickets.

The Argentine artist will recover the powerful show with which she has just toured South America, managing to sell out tickets on several dates. Her concert on May 28 at the Palermo Hippodrome was broadcast live on Disney + and Star +, becoming the first concert broadcast in Latin America, Spain and the United States simultaneously. Last November, she sang with Coldplay at the monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

With three albums released to date and the imminent publication of her long-awaited fourth studio album, Martina Stoessel ‘Tini’ is undoubtedly a world idol. She has more than 38 million followers on her social networks and is considered an icon for young audiences worldwide.

Tini has spent several years chaining ‘hits’ that have positioned themselves at the top of Spotify’s global charts, such as ‘Miénteme’ (quintuple platinum in Spain), with María Becerra, going through ‘La triple T’ (platinum), ‘ La loto’, with Becky G and Anita, or ‘The last kiss’, together with Tiago PZK, which has accumulated more than 60 million views on digital platforms. She has also collaborated with artists such as Alejandro Sanz, Ozuna, Sebastián Yatra, Karol G, Manuel Turizo, Lola Indigo, Alesso, Morat, R3HAB, María Becerra or Jonas Blue, among others.