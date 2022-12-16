The Local Police of Cartagena located this Thursday two men who were selling oranges for five euros on public roads without a license. They were surprised on Alfonso X El Sabio street next to a vehicle full of merchandise and several boxes on the ground. The men assured the agents that the 480 kilos of oranges they possessed had been picked on a farm in the Fuentealamera district of Las Palas.

When they were identified, the individuals did not provide any documentation about the oranges nor did they provide the licence. Immediately afterwards, the agents entered a fruit store in the area, where they found four identical boxes. The worker stated that he had bought them from the men and that he had left the boxes with them because they were carrying loose merchandise. Furthermore, he confirmed that he intended to buy the rest.

The operation concluded with the seizure of 16 boxes with 30 kilos each that were deposited in police stations, at the disposal of the competent authority. In addition, they informed those involved that they would notify the corresponding judicial authority.