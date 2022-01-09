Every day Tineke Schouten greets the statue of Mary on the mantelpiece next to the colorful collection of family photos. Grateful for what she has. A husband, two children and seven grandchildren. Health. Good luck. ‘It is not self-evident that things will go well, I have a better life than many people,’ she says, and curls up in the large sofa of her Almere villa. Bare feet folded under him, the stiletto heels of the photo shoot kicked aside. She did the makeup herself.