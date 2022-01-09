National Journal presenter William Bonner augmented his classic car collection with a 1977 Passat TS.

The vehicle was one of the first sports cars launched by Volkswagen in Brazil and started to be produced in 1976. According to Fabio Pagotto, an expert heard by UOL, the model has been in high demand by collectors and can cost R$ 100,000.

+IPVA in São Paulo expires this Monday; check the calendar

“We have already seen Passat TS with very high level restorations, which can cost up to three figures, which were negotiated directly between collectors for values ​​equivalent to the cost of the restoration: between R$ 80 thousand and R$ 100 thousand”, he said.

Instagram will load in the frontend.

In the journalist’s collection there is another sports relic much sought after by collectors: a Gol GT 1986. If you want a straw from Bonner’s collection, check out the presenter’s Instagram: @realwbonner.

The post William Bonner increases classic car collection with a model that can reach R$ 100 thousand appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.



#Presenter #increases #car #collection #thousand #model