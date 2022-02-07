There are bad dates and then there is the one that several women had with Simon Leviev, now known as The Tinder Scammer. Netflix premiered a new documentary a couple of days ago, where it explores the life of this man who devised a plan to rob and swindle more than one young woman through the application.

In The Tinder Swindler, the streaming service tells the story of this man, who we will soon discover had more than one identity, who used the dating app to cheat on women and live off them surrounded by luxury. His passage through several European countries left nothing but debts.

YOU CAN SEE: Betty, the ugly: Jorge Enrique Abello explains hell behind giving life to Don Armando

Who is Tinder scammer Simon Leviev?

Simon Leviev is the protagonist of The Tinder Scammer. Photo: Instagram

His real name is Shimon Hayut and he is known to the police and banks as a convicted Israeli-born fraudster. Through Tinder, he met women, whom he fell in love with in order to later ask them for support, which was summed up in asking for money.

They, being sure that he was a businessman and millionaire as he was supposedly the son of the Leviev family, owners of jewelry houses, requested loans from banks and delivered the money with the promise that they would be returned. Something that never happened.

What happened to Simon Leviev?: convicted, but not as his victims expected

As we see in The Tinder Scammer, Simon Leviev continued his life full of luxury and carefreeness, despite having more than one debt behind him. In the documentary it is revealed that one of his victims, Ayleen Koeleman, set him up so that he can be captured by Interpol. She tipped off the authorities that he was coming to Greece and was caught using his new name: David Sharon.

His capture occurred at the airport after using a false passport. The man asked Ayleen for help, but she refused. “She scammed me and many other women. This is what I wanted to see. He never knew that I ratted him out, well, until today,” the young woman shared.

Ayleen Koeleman provoked the capture of The Tinder Scammer. Photo: Netflix

The film reveals that Simon Leviev (Shimon Hayut) was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud in Israel. Despite everything and because of his good behavior, he left only after five months. After being released, he launched a website where he offers business advice. To access it, the interested party must pay 311 dollars. Currently, the individual lives in his country, has a new girlfriend and continues to maintain his life of luxury. No one knows what he does for himself.

How much money did Simon Leviev steal?

Simon Leviev was captured in 2019 in Greece. Photo: Netflix

An estimated $10 million, according to The Times of Israel. Hayut evaded the payment of these loans by deceiving and threatening his victims: he had the habit of sending WhatsApp voice messages every time the requested money was not delivered, the same ones that were included in The Tinder scammer. The filmmakers behind the documentary asked him to participate, but he told them no and that he was going to denounce them “for their lies.”

After the premiere of the documentary, the dating application announced that he will no longer be able to use its services. Tinder Scammer is available on Netflix.