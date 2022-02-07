soul zero 46-year-old again paralyzed social networks and not because of any project, but because of the tremendous figure that she wore in a very extreme pink swimsuit, since it barely covered part of her majestic physique, since it has always been well known about the curves that are loaded.

In the photo you can see the former partner of Edwin Luna under a palm tree and modeling like a true goddess for the photo, if we analyze her figure part by part we can see that her entire physique is well worked, from a small waist which achieves With a good diet, even defined arms, Alma Cero knows how to take care of herself very well.

“EF!!! The sun is sometimes the best companion and the greatest teacher. Every day it comes out and shines its light on us no matter where we are from or how much we have. Of course, always use sunscreen!!!!”, the beautiful woman writes on the photo.

If you take a look at her Instagram account you can see everything the Mexican actress does to look beautiful, from weights to good cardio, she combines everything to have those results that we are seeing in her photo, but also as a public figure she has been around for years taking care to look like this.

“Hello Alma, have a nice afternoon, you are very beautiful”, “Wow @alma_cero your noble soul, your simplicity, your nobility, your kindness, your intelligence and your good heart make you a completely admirable woman from head to toe”, write the fans of this artist in your photo.

It must be remembered that many of her followers would like to have a date with this monument of a woman, but things do not go as many would like, because Alma Cero is already in a love relationship with Rene de la Parra who drives her crazy, because their romance goes windy.

And it is that the artist allows herself to be loved to the fullest by her gallant who follows her in all her crazy things, something that undoubtedly makes her fall in love, because she is a lover of new things and what better way to do it than by the hand of her boyfriend with whom she already it takes time.

