Tina Turner is devastated after saying goodbye to her 62-year-old son Ronnie. Ronnie, you left the world too soon. With pain I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son, “the singer has written on her Instagram account along with a black and white photograph in which the singer appears close-up with her eyes closed.

As published by the TMZ portal, Ronnie passed away after suffering respiratory difficulties. The neighbors found him unconscious outside his house and called the medical services who could not do anything to save his life. Her widow, the singer Afida Turner, has also said goodbye to her husband in networks: «My God, Ronnie Turner, a true angel, a spiritual soul, my husband, my best friend, my baby. We did the best we could, but he wasn’t able to save you, my love. I loved you for 17 years. This is very bad and I am furious. This is a tragedy. I hope you, your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner are together in paradise.”

And it is that, this is not the first time that Tina Turner has to say goodbye to one of her children since she lost her firstborn in 2018, when she took her own life at the age of 59.