Who is Chanel Dilecta representing Italy at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022

Who is Chanel Dilecta, the singer who represents Italy at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022? Chanel Dilecta Apolloni lives in Thiene (in the province of Vicenza) and attends lower secondary school. She loves music, singing and dancing, passions that she inherited from her parents. Her mother is an opera singer. Rai Kids took care of the choice of the young performer and of the song, of the recording of the song and creation of the video clip, of the conception and supervision of the stage performance, of the selection of the jurors and of the votes, up to the live broadcasting via satellite with the commentary of the Italian conductors.

The song

Chanel Dilecta will interpret the song “Bla Bla Bla” (music by Marco Iardella and text by Carmine Spera, Fabrizio Palaferri, Angela Senatore, published by Rai Com Edizioni Musicali), which fully represents one of the most heartfelt themes of the boys, that is, responding together and with the facts to the challenges of the present, from climate change to peace. Promises that must always be kept and words that must never be trivialized, otherwise what will remain will be only an empty “bla bla bla”.

How to vote

But how do you vote for the singers competing (including Chanel Dilecta) at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022? As in previous editions, the winner will be decided by a combination of national jury voting and public online voting. The online vote will be divided into two phases:

the first round of voting will open on December 9 at 20 until December 11, just before the live event; the public will have the opportunity to vote for their three favorite songs, including that of their country, behind a mandatory viewing of a general summary of all the songs in the competition and an optional viewing of a minute of technical rehearsals;

the second phase of the vote, always online, will last 15 minutes and will start after the last performance of the songs in the competition, as in a classic televoting.

These two phases will account for 50 percent of the final classification, to which the votes of the national juries will be added.