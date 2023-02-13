He didn’t think of it! Timoteo had a curious comment while María Pía Copello recalled that, 17 years ago, they hosted children’s events.

This Monday, February 13, Timothy and Johanna San Miguel appeared on the set of María Pía Copello and ‘La Carlota’, in “Send whoever is in charge”, and they carried out a short talent show. In the presentation of the charismatic dinosaur, the host had a short conversation to remember moments on stage, since the two separated approximately 17 years ago. In the middle of the conversation, this character indicated that the public is very fond of her influencer because they remember her on the tours that he does with Karina Rivera.

“We learned a lot to always love the little ones because we were always on television because of them. They do not forget us because now that I have returned with Karina to the events, people remember everything a lot,” said Timoteo and María Pía Copello added: “You can have lots of friends.”